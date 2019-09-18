Trees standing after Hurricane Michael cause damage nearly a year later

While many have seen pine trees with visible damage from Hurricane Michael, officials say there are plenty of other types of trees with damage that you can't see.

Some trees may look fine on the outside but are dying on the inside. (Source: WJHG/WECP)

Brandon Pearce, owner of Pearce Tree and Stump Service said, "What's happened is, the trees have been compressed after the storm and the interior, [the] vascular system has been disrupted or broken. The trees may look fine on the outside but [on the] interior they're broken."

Pearce has seen trees that seem fine on the outside crack or break without any high winds or severe weather, falling on homes and sheds.

"They've gotten enough weight from the leaves coming back on them, the rain," said Pearce. "The drought we've had also hasn't been good on the trees."

The good news for people who live in the area: Tree services or arborists are available to inspect potential hazards.

"You can do sounding, which is how we actually go around the tree with a rubber mallet and we listen to the tree to see if there's any hollow spots or cavities," said Pearce.

He says while not all trees still standing are damaged internally, it's better to be safe than sorry and check trees if you have any concerns.

Pearce said, "It really is important towards property value, neighbors, anything your tree may affect in the community, even the roads. That's why it's important to take care of your trees, the ones we have."

