Trempealeau Co. Health Department issues local health order

Trempealeau County Health Department local order:

On May 13, 2020 the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Emergency Order #28 (Safer At Home) effective immediately.

Trempealeau County is not ready to return to normal, pre-COVID function. This will result in an increase in positive cases in our county, overwhelming our public health, emergency responder, and healthcare systems.

We are concerned as we have seen an increase from four to seven people who have tested positive for COVID19 in 10 days while the Safer At Home order was in place. In light of this situation, Trempealeau County is issuing general guidelines for all Trempealeau County residents. These guidelines are based on data and are subject to change as the data changes.

We are working to make the data available to the public. We urge the community to continue to follow the guidance that has been set forth by public health agencies and experts. These guidelines are in place to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the emergency responder and healthcare systems from being overwhelmed.

Remember you can have the virus without showing symptoms. We are a small county with limited resources, relying heavily on volunteer and on-call emergency medical responders. These are our families, friends, and neighbors. Please protect them and the people they come home to by following all of these sensible guidelines:

1. Stay home if you are sick

2. Avoid gathering with more than 10 people who do not live in your household

3. Observe physical distancing of 6 feet between yourself and others

4. Wear a mask or face covering in all public settings

5. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

6. Cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow

7. Avoid touching your face We are here to support businesses in protecting their workforce and customers.

We recommend following guidance from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Local guidance for Trempealeau County will be released this week. At this time, Trempealeau County is not issuing orders for residents to follow these guidelines. We believe our community will come together to do the right thing. Together we can protect ourselves, our families, and our community.