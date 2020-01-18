Trempealeau Co. woman with Alzheimer’s walks away from home, found in snow

A Trempealeau County woman with Alzheimer’s was taken to the hospital after being found outside in the snow.

On Friday, January 17, the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Eau Claire Post was contacted by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office to assist in searching for the 75-year-old woman who had walked away from her home sometime after 3 a.m.

According to the WI State Patrol, the woman was found lying in the snow approximately a half mile from her home. Temperatures were below zero.

The WI State Patrol and Osseo Rural Fire Department helped secure a landing zone for a medical helicopter to transport the woman to a nearby hospital.

