Trempealeau County Dispatch phone line and 911, both down

TREMPEALEAU CO. Wis. (WEAU) -- According to Osseo Officials, the Trempealeau County Dispatch Center phone line and 911 are both down due to a fiber line cut.

If you need to report an emergency, call 608-484-1362 or 608-484-1363.

Officials say someone will be at the station until the matter is resolved.

 