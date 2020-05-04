Trey Steele prepares for 2020 football season amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Athletes in the Chippewa Valley are trying to find normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every Monday we will highlight a new athlete from the area who is preparing for their upcoming sports season during this state of flux.

This week we highlight Trey Steele of Eau Claire North High School. Trey is currently a sophomore and stands 6’3”tall and weighs 285 pounds. This past season, Trey saw a good bit of varsity action and even started a game at left tackle for the Huskies.

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Trey is training every day to make an impact next season.

Trey believes there will be a 2020 football season, and he could use it, as the bruiser hopes to play football at the collegiate level.

