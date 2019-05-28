Trial date set for man charged in Girl Scouts crash

A trial date is officially set for the man charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother.

On Friday, Colten Treu pleaded not guilty to all charges. A Chippewa County judge also denied a request from Treu's legal team to hold the trial outside of Chippewa County.

The trial is now scheduled for January 21st and is scheduled to last nine days.

The jury will be picked based off of a questionnaire. If the court determines they cannot find enough impartial jurors locally, jurors may be picked from another county.

Treu faces 11 total charges including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.