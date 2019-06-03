Trial underway in St. Croix County for man accused of killing son

The trial of a New Richmond man charged with killing his 20-year-old son is now underway in St. Croix County.

Kayle Fleischauer pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide last year.

The criminal complaint says Fleischauer's daughter called 911 after finding her brother, Chase, lying on the floor of her father's home April 2018. It says Fleischauer was acting strangely when deputies got there, and they could smell a strong odor of intoxicants on him.

An autopsy shows Chase's cause of death was homicide. Fleischauer's trial is scheduled to last 8 days.