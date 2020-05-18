Tricia Zunker to run for Congress in 2020 General Election

Monday, Wausau School Board President Tricia Zunker confirmed that she will be a candidate for Congress in the 2020 General Election.

“Now more than ever, the people of northern Wisconsin need a voice in Congress fighting for them – people like the family farmers and working people I come from,” stated Zunker. “While we came up short in the special election under unprecedented circumstances, the situation will be very different in November.”

Zunker took 43% of the vote in the May 12 Special Election, losing to Sen. Tom Tiffany.

The 7th Congressional District covers all or portions of 26 counties in northern and northwest Wisconsin.

Tiffany will serve the remainder of Duffy's term after Duffy resigned for family reasons last fall. Tiffany has begun collecting signatures to run again in November to serve a full two-year term.

