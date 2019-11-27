Trinity Lutheran Church prepares for a Thanksgiving feast

One local church is preparing for a Thanksgiving feast tomorrow.

More than 100 volunteers at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire spent the day working in the kitchen to prepare food for the feast.

All of the food was provided by the congregation.

Volunteers peeled more than 400 pounds of potatoes, sautéed vegetables for stuffing, and much more.

Organizers say they serve more than 500 people, and the smiles make all the hard work worth it.

Volunteers will start coming in around 5 a.m. to get the rest of the meal prepared.

