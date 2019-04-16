Trooper arrests Galesville man for 7th OWI

Curtis James Harnish, 65 years of age, from Galesville, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at approximately 2:22 p.m., a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped Curtis James Harnish, age 65, from Galesville, WI for not wearing his seatbelt on Highway 35 in Trempealeau County.

A subsequent investigation including a standardized field sobriety test was conducted.

Harnish was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant- 7th offense.

Harnish submitted to an evidentiary test and was incarcerated in the Trempealeau County Jail.