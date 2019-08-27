Tropical Storm Erin forms as Dorian takes aim at Puerto Rico

The National Hurricane Service says the storm is forecast to move northward and north eastward over the open Atlantic with no threat to land. (Source: NHC/NOAA)
Updated: Tue 10:57 PM, Aug 27, 2019

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Erin has formed well off the U.S. East Coast as Tropical Storm Dorian takes aim at Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and Florida.

The National Hurricane Service says the storm is forecast to move northward and north eastward over the open Atlantic with no threat to land.

Erin is drifting toward the west near 2 mph (4 kph). The storm is expected to begin moving northward Tuesday night and northeastward Wednesday with an increase in forward speed. Erin is located 430 miles (690 kilometers) west of Bermuda and 300 miles (485 kilometers) southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Dorian is expected to gain strength before reaching Puerto Rico on Wednesday where a hurricane watch is in effect before heading toward the Bahamas on Thursday and Florida over the weekend.

