The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Imelda has formed in the Gulf of Mexico just south of the coast of Texas.

Forecasters said in a Tuesday advisory that Imelda is at Freeport, Texas, and moving north at 7 mph. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph and is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the state.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Texas coast from Sargent to Bolivar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.