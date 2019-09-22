Tropical Storm Karen forms in Atlantic

Adding to a busy Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Storm Karen has developed in the Atlantic just east of the Windward Islands, the National Hurricane Center said.

According to current predictions, the storm isn’t expected to impact the mainland U.S., though Puerto Rico and the Virgin Island may be placed under a tropical storm watch at some point Sunday.

The storm is expected to track northwest before turning north. Forecasters said wind shear will keep the storm from strengthening for the next couple of days.

Tropical Storm Karen is located about 55 miles east-southeast of Grenada and is moving west-northwest at 9 mph. The storm’s maximum-sustained winds were at 40 mph.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Grenada and its dependencies.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season has been busy of late, with a major hurricane causing death and misery to the Bahamas before moving into the Carolina and causing damage there.

The official death toll from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas stands at 52, though authorities expect that number to rise.

A couple of weeks later, a rain-dumping tropical system broke precipitation records in the Houston area, causing catastrophic flooding that killed at least 5 people.

