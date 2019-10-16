Truck carrying chemicals and chlorine starts on fire

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a vehicle fire that was carrying chemicals on County Highway S.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says a truck that was hauling 75 gallons of acid along with 75 gallons of chlorine started on fire Tuesday around 1:42 p.m.

Fire departments were able to contain the fire before the chemicals started on fire as well.

The driver noticed smoke coming out of the engine compartment, when he tried to fight the fire himself. The fire became too big and he called 911 for help.

