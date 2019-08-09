Truck crashes into apartment building in Altoona

An Altoona man had a rude awakening overnight, after he heard a crash and found a vehicle had smashed into his apartment.

The call came in just before 12:30 this morning. Officers responded to the scene on the 300 block of north Wilson Drive in Altoona, right off of OakLeaf Way. When crews responded they found a truck was stopped right up against the building.

Several crews from Altoona Police Department and Fire and Rescue responded. We’re still waiting to hear back from police about any potential injuries, arrests and more information about how and why this crash happened.

We will continue to follow up with local law enforcement and bring you the latest details as get them.

