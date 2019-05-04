Truck driver charged with 4 counts of vehicular homicide in fatal, fiery pileup

Updated: Sat 12:59 AM, May 04, 2019

DENVER (CNN) – A trucker is now facing 40 criminals counts in a fatal and fiery crash.

A truck driver is charged with 4 counts of vehicular homicide and 36 other counts in a fatal pileup. (Source: KDVR/CNN)

The 28-car pileup shut down a major interstate in Colorado for more than 24 hours. Four people were killed and dozens of vehicles were destroyed.

"I’ve never seen anything like this," said Chief Daniel McCasky of the Lakewood Police Department.

Investigators said the speeding, out-of-control semitrailer slammed into snarled traffic on I-70 outside of Denver on April 25. The crash caused an inferno so intense it melted the road.

The driver of that truck, 23-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, is now facing 40 criminal counts, 36 of them felonies, including four counts of vehicular homicide.

“Mr. Aguilera was observed by a number of citizens driving recklessly, swerving through various lanes of the road,” said Jefferson County District Attorney Pete Weir on Friday.

Weir said Aguilera-Mederos’ estimated speed at the time of the crash was over 85 miles per hour. The speed limit for his truck was 45 miles per hour.

"The number of counts reflects the magnitude of the incident and the number of people that either were hurt or could've been hurt," Weir said.

Aguilera-Mederos claims his brakes failed, causing him to lose control.

Robert Corry, the suspect’s attorney, said it’s “a massive, unprecedented overreach by the prosecution” to charge a “first-degree assault crime of violence on a vehicle accident.”

Weir, however, said he characterizes the incident “as a crash, not an accident."

McCasky said more than a week later, his community is still feeling the impact.

"I can tell you it's really devastated our community,” he said.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
