Vehicle went through ice on Lake Wissota

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says a 29-year-old man from Chippewa Falls was driving on the ice Sunday around noon when his vehicle went partially through the ice.

Kowalczyk says the incident happened on the south east part of the lake, near Mermaid Island and the driver was able to get out safely.

Officials say he got help and came back with another truck in an attempt to pull it out but the truck fell all the way through the ice.

The Department of Natural Resources was called and he has 30 days to remove the vehicle or the DNR will have to do it in the spring and he will be billed.