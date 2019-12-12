Truckers for Tots spreading holiday cheer for children in Wisconsin

For some families, Christmas can be a stressful time when it comes to buying gifts for their children.

Thanks to a Wisconsin family-owned business, Mid-State Truck Service, many lucky children will get to wake up on Christmas morning to more than what they imagined.

For 11 years now, the truck service and their transportation industry partners in Wisconsin have worked to spread holiday cheer. That's why volunteers were at Fleet Farm in Eau Claire Thursday. It was part of their annual Truckers for Tots campaign.

They planned to spend $5,500 dollars at the store on toys. The Truckers for Tots campaign efforts include several shopping events where volunteers fill shopping carts with toys to buy, using the monetary donations that have been collected.

They held events earlier in December in Wausau, Marshfield, and Stevens Point.

These toys are then taken to the local Toys for Tots toy distribution centers where they are sorted and prepped for kids on Christmas.

“We've gotten a few pictures back and just the lit-up faces of the children is so beautiful,” said volunteer, Megan Vandehey.

Those with the truck service said this year said they collected more than $33,300 worth of new toys for kids all across the state.

