Trucking company shuts its doors today

Midwestern trucking company, LME inc is closed after making an announcement earlier today.

LME Trucking Company

LME has several locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The company is leaving its more than 600 employees without a job including local workers at the Lake Hallie location.

A statement on the LME website says LME will no longer make pickups or deliveries, citing unforeseen circumstances.

LME says it plans to use Estes Express to deliver its remaining freight but warns of possible delays.