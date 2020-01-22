Trump: Travel ban expansion coming, nations aren’t yet final

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump, right, arrive at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The 50th annual meeting of the forum is taking place in Davos from Jan. 21 until Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the U.S. will soon be adding visa restrictions for more countries - though it’s not clear yet how many nations will be affected by his expansion of the travel ban.

Seven additional nations were listed in a draft of the proposed restrictions. But the countries have been told by Homeland Security officials that they can avoid being included if they make changes before an announcement is made.

That’s according to two administration officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations.

The officials say the tentative list included Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.

The Associated Press reports the current ban suspends immigrant and non-immigrant visas to applicants from five majority-Muslim nations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, as well as Venezuela and North Korea.

However, exceptions are allowed for students and those who have established “significant contacts” in the United States.

