Trump calls troops ahead of Christmas

Updated: Tue 11:47 AM, Dec 24, 2019

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is calling members of the military to share greetings ahead of the Christmas holiday.

President Trump takes part in a teleconference with members of the military. (Source: Pool, CNN)

Trump is speaking by video conference with service members from his private club in Florida, where is he is on a more than two-week vacation.

Trump has been largely out of the spotlight since delivering a speech to conservative students in nearby West Palm Beach on Saturday, spending his days golfing on his private course and greeting the well-heeled members of his clubs.

Trump was asked what he’d bought his wife, first lady Melania Trump, for Christmas.

He said he’d bought her a “beautiful card," but was “still working on a Christmas present."

