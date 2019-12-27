Trump cut from ‘Home Alone 2’ by Canadian network CBC

Updated: Fri 9:32 AM, Dec 27, 2019

(CNN) - Movie scenes get cut for all sorts of reasons, but some are arguing one involving the president was political.

President Donald Trump had a seven-second cameo in the holiday classic "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," but it was edited out by Canadian broadcaster CBC. (Source: Twentieth Century Fox/CNN)

President Donald Trump had a seven-second cameo in the holiday classic "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

But that scene was left on the editing room floor by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

“Excuse me, where’s the lobby?” asks an abandoned (again) Kevin in the scene.

"Down the hall and to the left," Trump responds.

"Thanks," Kevin says.

Trump appeared to joke on Twitter that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was behind the change. He also joked the movie will never be the same without him in it.

CBC said the scene was cut for time in 2014, before Trump announced his run for president.

It also says other scenes that were audience favorites like "Kevin going swimming" and "the turtle dove exchange" got edited out.

Trudeau's office didn't comment.

