Trump deficits projected to be worse than promised

Hundred dollar bills, Photo Date: Feb. 2, 2018 / Photo: Pixabay / (MGN)
By  | 
Updated: Thu 3:42 PM, May 09, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's budget plan would produce significantly larger budget deficits than promised when it was released in March, mostly because its estimates of economic growth are too rosy, according to a new nonpartisan analysis Thursday.

The Congressional Budget Office estimate said Trump's budget, if enacted in its entirety, would produce deficits that would be $2.7 trillion greater over the coming decade than promised by the White House budget office.

CBO predicted deficits under Trump's plan, which was criticized by both Democrats and Republicans, would total almost $10 trillion over 2020 through 2029. The administration promised deficits totaling $7.3 trillion.

The difference comes because Trump's budget predicts economic growth averaging 2.9% over the coming decade while CBO estimates growth averaging 1.8% over that timeframe. As a result, revenues would fall $3.8 trillion short of White House estimates, CBO said. But spending would be $1.1 trillion less as well, which would ameliorate the deficit impact somewhat.

Trump's budget, which promised sharp cuts to domestic appropriations but left Medicare and Social Security benefits relatively untouched, was declared dead on arrival as soon as it was released. Trump promised it would curb the deficit by $4.1 trillion over a decade but in CBO's view it would curb deficits by just $1.5 trillion.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus