Trump easing offshore drilling safety rules from Deepwater

Deepwater Horizon oil spill (BP oil spill) off the Gulf of Mexico / Photo: US Coast Guard via MGN
By  | 
Updated: Thu 12:24 PM, May 02, 2019

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — The Trump administration is easing safety rules adopted after the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon blowout, the worst offshore oil disaster in U.S. history.

The Interior Department released a final rule revision Thursday in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, a hub of offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico. The rules pertain to procedures and inspections for offshore oil rigs.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says the administration is proposing elimination of "unnecessary regulatory burdens while maintaining safety and environmental protection offshore."

Eleven people died in April 2010 when the drilling rig exploded, ultimately releasing more than 3 million barrels of crude.

The Trump administration says the final rule makes small revisions, retaining 80 percent of the original provisions.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus