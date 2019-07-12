Trump escapes blame for ethanol policy hurting corn farmers

President Donald Trump has repeatedly told U.S. farmers he will support ethanol and he largely continues to have their support but many are growing unhappy with EPA decisions that hamper ethanol production.

The EPA refuses to restore 2.6 billion gallons (9.84 billion liters) of ethanol removed from production through refinery waivers. It's a significant blow to corn farmers and counter to Trump's promise but many hesitate to blame Trump, known for retaliatory tweets.

Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa is the most direct urging Trump to compel EPA "to reverse course and keep his word to the forgotten Americans who have faithfully stood with him,"

U.S. Representative Cindy Axne, a Democrat says Trump isn't taking responsibility for policies that hurt farmers and his administration is good at distancing him from EPA decisions.