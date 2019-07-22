Trump expands fast-track deportation authority across US

The Homeland Security Department said Monday that fast-track deportations will apply to anyone in the country illegally less than two years. / Source: ICE
Updated: Mon 1:57 PM, Jul 22, 2019

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration is expanding the authority of immigration officers to deport migrants without requiring them to appear before judges ahead of deportation.

The Homeland Security Department said Monday that fast-track deportations will apply to anyone in the country illegally less than two years.

Until now those deportations applied only to people caught crossing the U.S. border by land and not entering by boat or plane.

The department says the expansion "expedited removal" authority will allow it to more efficiently pursue large numbers of people in the country illegally and promptly remove them.

Omar Jawdat of the American Civil Liberties says his group and the American Immigration Council will challenge the measure in court.

The announcement came a week after the administration adopted a major policy shift to limit asylum.

