Trump express optimism for US peace deal with Taliban

President Donald Trump says he's ready to sign a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan if a temporary truce holds in America's longest war.

He tells reporters at the White House that he's optimistic a deal is "going to work out" after nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan.

The two sides earlier this month announced a temporary truce which took effect last Friday, setting the stage for a broader deal aimed at ending the conflict in Afghanistan and bringing U.S. troops home.

If the truce proves a success, it will be followed by the signing of the peace accord on Saturday.