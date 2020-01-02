Trump plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday the new policy on vaping cartridges won't affect menthol or tobacco flavors. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Thu 2:08 PM, Jan 02, 2020

(AP) - U.S. health officials will ban most flavored e-cigarettes popular with underage teenagers.

But the plan from the Trump administration includes major exceptions that benefit companies that make and sell e-cigarettes and adults who use the nicotine-emitting devices.

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday the policy won't affect menthol or tobacco flavors.

The policy also won't affect large, tank-based vaping products sold in vape shops that cater to adults.

Those changes are a major step back from President Donald Trump’s original plan announced in September, which would have banned nearly all flavors in all vaping products.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus