Trump rallies supporters in WI as Democrats debate in IA

President Donald Trump defended his decision to kill a top Iranian general and slammed Democrats as weak on national security as Democratic presidential candidates met to debate in Iowa.

Trump offered his own counter-programming to Tuesday night's debate, appearing in battleground Wisconsin during a speech that stretched into its second hour as Democrats took the debate stage.

Speaking in Milwaukee, Trump accused Democrats of wasting America's time with "demented hoaxes" and "witch hunts" while "we're creating jobs and killing terrorists." House Democrats are expected to send articles of impeachment to the Senate on Wednesday.