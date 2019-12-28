Trump retweets, deletes, post naming alleged whistleblower

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., who switched his party affiliation, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Updated: Sat 5:58 PM, Dec 28, 2019

(AP) – President Donald Trump retweeted, then deleted, a post that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint led to Trump’s impeachment by the House.

Trump retweeted the post just before midnight Friday. But the post had disappeared from Trump’s Twitter feed by Saturday morning.

The White House offered no comment Saturday on the retweet or why it was removed.

Trump has backed efforts to unmask the whistleblower, although doing so could violate whistleblower protection laws.

Trump says he did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine and claims the whistleblower made up the details, but White House and administration officials have corroborated many of the details in the complaint.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus