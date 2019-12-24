Trump says North Korea may be planning nice ‘Christmas gift’

Updated: Tue 3:06 PM, Dec 24, 2019

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be planning to give him “a nice present" such as a “beautiful vase” for Christmas rather than a missile launch.

President Donald Trump speaks during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The president was asked Tuesday what he will do if North Korea does conduct a long-range missile test.

The North has threatened to take unspecified action if sanctions are not eased by the end of the year, and speculation has centered on the possibility of a new missile test, possibly of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead.

North Korea has warned that its “Christmas gift” for the U.S. will depend on what action Washington takes.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
