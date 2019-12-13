Trump says US, China have reached deal; Sunday tariffs off

(AP) - President Donald Trump says the U.S. has canceled plans to impose new tariffs on $160 billion worth of Chinese imports Sunday.

Scraping those looming trade penalties is part of a modest interim agreement that de-escalates a 17-month trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

The United States is also reducing existing import taxes on about $112 billion in Chinese goods.

Trump says that in return, the Chinese have agreed to "massive'' purchases of American farm and manufactured products.

A Chinese official says Beijing is ready to work with the U.S. ``to do more to promote growth in trade.''

