Trump says he’ll release transcript of another phone call with Ukraine ‘probably’ Tuesday

President Donald Trump said he will release the transcript of another phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Source: CNN/Pool)
Updated: Sat 3:23 PM, Nov 09, 2019

(CNN) – President Donald Trump said he will release the transcript of another phone call with the president of Ukraine “probably” on Tuesday.

Trump said he first spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in April. That call occurred months before the one in July that has been the focus of the impeachment inquiry.

On Saturday, Trump called the soon-to-be-released transcript very important.

“Now, they want to have a transcript of the other call, the second call, and I’m willing to provide that,” Trump said. “We’ll probably give it to you on Tuesday, Monday being a holiday. We’ll probably give it to you on Tuesday. But we have another transcript coming out, which is very important. They asked for it and I gladly give it.”

He added that he doesn’t care if the congressional impeachment hearings are behind closed doors or public, because he doesn’t believe the hearings should be happening at all.

