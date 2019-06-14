Trump says he may tell FBI if he gets dirt on opponent

President Donald Trump is now saying he may contact the FBI if a foreign power presented him with negative information about a political opponent.

President Donald Trump, in an interview Friday, appeared to walk back his comments from earlier in the week on his willingness to accept campaign help from a foreign power. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Trump, in an interview Friday with "Fox & Friends," appeared to walk back his comments from earlier in the week.

The president still said he would "of course" look at the information in order to determine whether or not it was "incorrect."

But he added that if he "thought anything was incorrect or badly stated" he would "absolutely" notify law enforcement.

Those comments are different than what he told ABC this week, when he said he would consider accepting information from an outside nation and would not contact law enforcement. That outraged Democrats who said it evoked Russia's 2016 election interference.

Trump also said he won’t fire White House counselor Kellyanne Conway after a federal watchdog agency recommended her removal for repeatedly violating a law that limits political activity by government workers.

Trump told “Fox & Friends” that he was briefed on the Office of Special Counsel investigation Thursday and says “it looks to me like they’re trying to take away her right of free speech and that’s just not fair.”

OSC, which is unrelated to special counsel Robert Mueller's office, said in a letter to Trump that Conway has been a "repeat offender" of the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.

Trump says of Conway, “she’s got to have a right of responding to questions.”

