Trump says some flavored vapes will be pulled from market

President Donald Trump speaks to the media about the situation at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, from his Mar-a-Lago property, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla., as Melania Trump stands next to him. (Source: AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Updated: Tue 9:47 PM, Dec 31, 2019

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump says the federal government will soon announce a new strategy to tackle underage vaping, promising, “We’re going to protect our families, we’re going to protect our children, and we’re going to protect the industry."

Trump was vague about what the plan would entail, but suggested “certain flavors” in cartridge-based e-cigarettes would be taken off the market “for a period of time."

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration would ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes, such as those sold by Juul and NJOY.

E-cigarette pods formulated to taste like tobacco or menthol would still be allowed.

