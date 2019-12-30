Trump signs law to reduce robocalls, though they won’t end

President Donald Trump speaks during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Updated: Mon 10:40 PM, Dec 30, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed an anti-robocalls law that is expected to help Americans deal with the torrent of unwanted calls promising lower interest rates or pretending to be the IRS.

The new law gives authorities more enforcement powers and could speed up measures the industry is already taking to identify robocalls. It also bars phone companies from charging for blocking robocalls.

This should help Americans dodge many of the billions of robocalls they get each month. But experts also warn that scammers will adapt with new ways to trick people on their phones.

Trump signed the law late Monday.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus