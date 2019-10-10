Trump supporters and protesters filling Mpls. streets before rally

After days of emotional buildup, conflict over costs and social media battles, President Donald Trump will arrive in Minneapolis Thursday night to rally his supporters in an attempt to win the state in 2020.

The rally will take place at Target Center at 7 p.m., which has been at the center of the debate over security costs and who should pay the bill for keeping political events safe. The president will be joined by Vice President Mike Pence, and what the campaign says is a sellout crowd. A number of groups, both for and against the President and his agenda, have promised to demonstrate outside the arena.

Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, President Trump tweeted that he was on Air Force One and he was on his way to Minneapolis.

Emotions are high following a dispute over who will pick up the check for a reported $530,000 in costs for police overtime, security measures and site preps. The conflict led to a Twitter spat between President Trump and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, with an army of social media users chiming in on both sides. Trump labeled the mayor as a “lightweight” and accused him of trying to infringe on freedom of speech, while Frey chided the president for forcing taxpayers to cover his bills.

In front of this backdrop, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is promising “a comprehensive, operational public safety plan which includes a highly visible and robust police presence in and around Target Center on Thursday.” If you plan on attending the rally, demonstrating or just being in the vicinity of Target Center, here is a list of items the chief says to leave at home.

Backpacks

Strollers

Firearms, knives, weapons, sharp objects, shields, or fireworks

Popup tents or canopies

Cans, glass containers, pre-mixed beverages, or alcoholic beverages

Wagons or pull carts

Coolers

Drones

Pets (excluding certified service animals)

Grills, propane tanks, or open flames

Bicycles

Flag poles, bats, clubs, sticks (including signs attached to sticks)

Any athletic equipment or other item that could be used as a weapon

In a statement sent to KARE 11 and other media outlets Tuesday, Chief Arradondo promised that his officers and other law enforcement professionals deployed downtown during the rally “will be focused on ensuring the safety of ALL who will participate in practicing their first amendment rights, which include Freedom of Speech, Freedom of the Press, and Peaceable Assembly.”

“The Minneapolis Police Department intends to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity for people to exercise their Constitutional rights. As such, I must emphasize that criminal conduct by anyone, including property damage, will not be tolerated,” Arradondo said in his statement. “Those individuals choosing to engage in such illegal behavior will be arrested and we will work with our criminal justice agencies to ensure they are properly charged to the full extent of the law.”