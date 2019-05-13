Trump warns Iran after vessels sabotaged off coast of UAE

By  | 
Updated: Mon 2:06 PM, May 13, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is warning Iran, saying that if Tehran does "anything" in the form of an attack "they will suffer greatly."

Two Saudi oil tankers and a Norwegian-flagged vessel were damaged in what Gulf officials described as a "sabotage" attack off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. / Source: CNN

Trump was asked Monday about two Saudi oil tankers and a Norwegian-flagged vessel being damaged in what Gulf officials described as a "sabotage" attack off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Details of the incident remain unclear. But it raised risks for shippers in a region vital to global energy supplies at a time of increasing tensions between the U.S. and Iran over its unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.

Trump was asked about the sabotage, and responded: "It's going to be a bad problem for Iran if something happens."

He spoke to reporters in the Oval Office while meeting with the prime minister of Hungary.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
