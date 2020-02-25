Trump’s India visit moves from pomp to trade, military talks

President Donald Trump’s two-day visit to India delved into substance Tuesday after opening with a heavy dose of pomp and pageantry, even as few concrete accomplishments were expected from the whirlwind trip.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a formal welcome to India's presidential palace on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Source: CNN/POOL)

Trump is lavishing praise on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joking Tuesday that the thousands of people who attended an earlier welcome rally for him at a huge stadium were there more for Modi than himself.

Speaking at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Trump said that “every time” he mentioned Modi’s name, there were cheers, “so they love you in India and that’s a good thing.”

Modi was re-elected with a huge mandate, leading his Hindu nationalist party to a massive victory in the 2019 election.

Trump kicked off his second day on the subcontinent with an elaborate outdoor welcome ceremony in front of the grand Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi.

The president’s armored car, nicknamed “The Beast,” was greeted at the palace with cannon fire and accompanied by a parade of colorfully-dressed soldiers on horseback.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump tossed colorful flower petals on a memorial to Mohandas Gandhi later Tuesday.

Trump’s jam-packed day in the nation’s capital will also include meetings with government and business leaders, a news conference and an opulent state dinner. He and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to talk trade and other issues before the president returns to Washington.

7 killed in New Delhi protests ahead of Trump’s visit

Police say at least seven people, including a police officer, were killed and dozens wounded during clashes in the Indian capital on Monday, a day ahead of Trump’s visit.

Police announced the death toll a day after the protests. There were no demonstrations in the capital on Tuesday, during Trump’s visit to New Delhi.

The protests by hundreds of supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law took place while Trump was being feted by Modi in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday.

