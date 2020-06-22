"Tuesday Night Blues" canceled for the season

A staple of summers in Eau Claire has been canceled, as the "Tuesday Night Blues" concert series at Owen Park will not return until 2021.

Here is a statement from the organizers:

In light of the current status of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the

implementation of State & County recovery efforts, we have decided to

CANCEL the entire Memorial Day to Labor Summer series of Tuesday Night Blues until 2021. The safety & well being of our Volunteers, Attendees, Vendors, & Musicians were first and foremost in our attempts to plan and hold any portion of our 2020 TNB Series. We feel at this time it would be virtually impossible to safely hold our events while following the current EC County Health Department’s Quarantine guidelines, especially seeing we can attract 1,500 to over 2,000 blues fans to our event in

good weather!

Fortunately, we have a rich 11 year history of past performances and

look forward to seeing everyone next summer. We invite you to enjoy our

“Virtual TNB Past” that currently is streamed online each week.