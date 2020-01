The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce says Tuesday is the last day to turn in the paperwork to appear on the Eau Claire County ballot.

They also said depending on the number of candidates for each office, a primary will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

A few bigger local races include the mayor in Altoona, city council seats in Altoona and Eau Claire, school board seats in both districts and all 29 Eau Claire County Board seats.