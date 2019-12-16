Turbulence shakes Democrats going into final debate of 2019

Updated: Mon 1:19 AM, Dec 16, 2019

(AP) – A deepening sense of volatility is settling over the Democratic Party’s presidential primary election on the eve of the sixth and final debate of 2019.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, one of seven scheduled Democratic candidates participating in a public education forum, gives her opening statement, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The seven candidates who remain are being forced to grapple with unprecedented distraction from Washington, questions about their core principles and new signs that the party’s energized factions are turning against each other.

Lest there be any doubt about the level of turbulence in the race, it’s unclear whether Thursday’s debate will happen at all given an unsettled labor union dispute that might force participants to cross a picket line.

