Turtle Lake man enters guilty plea for possession of child porn

A Turtle Lake man entered a guilty plea for a felony charge of possession of child pornography.

Barron County court records show Adam Rhodes entered a guilty plea for one charge of child pornography; the other 11 charges were dismissed but read in.

Court documents say a search warrant was executed at his home on February 14. Deputies found a variety of electronic devices containing more than 30 downloaded images of child porn. Rhodes admitted to looking at images of children for about 10 years.

Rhodes’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 24.

