Twenty Total Cases of COVID-19 and Five Deaths in Winona County

The Minnesota Department of Health’s (MDH) website now identifies that 20 individuals living in Winona County have tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Five of those individuals have died from COVID-19. Because of the limited testing, however, residents should not assume there are only twenty COVID-19 cases in Winona County, nor should they believe the twenty confirmed cases are necessarily interconnected. To do so minimizes the risk that COVID-19 poses to our community.

It is essential to stay safe with social distancing and follow the Governor’s Walz statewide order to remain at home except for limited exceptions to trips outside.

Please remember that the lack of extensive testing limits the accuracy of the data about the scope of COVID-19 infections here in Winona County and statewide. The MDH prioritizes testing for hospitalized

patients, health care workers or their ill household contacts, and persons living or working in congregate living settings (e.g., corrections facilities, group homes, long-term care facilities) who have symptoms

clinically compatible with COVID-19.

Until widespread testing becomes available, do not assume you can prevent contracting COVID-19 by only avoiding sick people. Besides not interacting with ill people, practice social distancing of at least 6

feet from everyone. According to the U. S. Center for Disease Control (CDC), people can spread the virus even before they show symptoms of the disease. It may also be possible that a person can get

COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.

Long before COVID-19 was known to exist, Winona County prepared and planned for this type of pandemic scenario. We have activated those plans, and we will serve and protect the people of Winona

County to the very best of our ability. However, we cannot do it alone. We need all members of our community to their part.

Do your part by complying with Governor Walz’s Executive Orders to limit social contact and stay safe at home. The Governor’s Stay at Home Order is now in effect until May 4, 2020. Follow the advice of the

MDH, the CDC, and Winona County Public Health. Avoid unnecessary travel, maintain social distancing, wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and stay home when you are sick. These simple acts will save lives and will slow the spread of COVID-19 to give our healthcare system the ability to treat COVID-19 patients.