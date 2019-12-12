Twitter brings back election labels for 2020 US candidates

This July 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign outside of the Twitter office building in San Francisco. Twitter is bringing back special labels to help users identify accounts and tweets from U.S. political candidates. The company, which first used such labels for the midterms last year, said it is trying to provide users with original sources of information and prevent spoofed and fake accounts from fooling voters. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Updated: Thu 8:25 PM, Dec 12, 2019

(AP) - Twitter is bringing back special labels to help users identify accounts and tweets from U.S. political candidates.

The company says it’s trying to provide users with original sources of information and prevent fake accounts from fooling voters.

Many candidates already have blue check marks to indicate that Twitter has confirmed that they are who they say they are.

The election labels go further. They provide details such as what office a person is running for and where.

Facebook also verifies accounts for public figures and celebrities, while YouTube verifies official channels. But they don’t go as far as adding election labels.

