Twitter will soon delete your account if you don’t use it enough

Users who regularly log on, but don't tweet, don't have to worry about losing their access. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Wed 10:16 AM, Nov 27, 2019

(CNN) – Twitter has a message for users – and the company can spell it out in less than 140 characters.

Tweet or delete.

The social media platform has announced plans to eliminate accounts that aren’t used.

So, if you haven't logged on to Twitter in at least six months, your account could be purged.

Users who regularly log on, but don't tweet, don't have to worry about losing their access.

It's unclear when accounts will start being purged, or how many users will be affected.

The company said it is reaching out to "many accounts" that don't meet its requirements but declined to share a timeline or an estimate of the number it considers to be inactive.

These handles will be deactivated over the course of “many months — not all at once,” the company added.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus