Eau Claire County Reports Potential Exposures to COVID-19

(WEAU)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Two establishments in Eau Claire have potential COVID-19 exposure, Olive Garden and the inside bar at Wagner's Lanes. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department sent out the following release:

"The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at two Eau Claire County establishments. Anyone who was at these establishments on the given days and times AND are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their provider to get tested. Both establishments are cooperating with the public health investigations and are following best practices for disease prevention. This alert is being released in light of new information that members of the public may have been exposed and were not able to be contacted.

Times and places of potential exposure include Olive Garden dine-in

service on June 4, 9, 10 & 11 from 4-9 PM and Wagner’s Lanes inside bar on June 16 & 17, from 10-5 PM. If you visited either establishment during these times and are experiencing symptoms, please call your health care provider to get tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our highest

priority,” said Nick Hewitt, General Manager of the Olive Garden in Eau

Claire. “We have thoroughly sanitized the entire restaurant using CDCapproved disinfectant. Additionally, we continue to follow a number of daily processes to create a safe environment for our guests and team

members, and the Health Department has assured us we are taking the

right steps.”

“Wagner's Lanes takes this situation very seriously, as the safety and well-being of both our employees and our customers are of the utmost importance to us. We can assure you that we are going above and beyond the guidelines and recommendations of the Health Department,

taking extra precautions in as many areas as possible,” said Rob Ingram, General Manager.

Everyone can help prevent the spread of illness in our community with a few simple, but effective actions:

• Stay home if you have a cough, fever, sore throat, or other symptoms of illness

• Practice good personal hygiene:

o Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, eating, or drinking.

o Cough and sneeze into a tissue or your elbow, then wash your hands.

COVID-19 symptoms include cough,

fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, vomiting,or new loss of taste or smell.

o Use hand sanitizer if you do not have soap and water readily available.

o Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• While in public, keep six feet between you and people who don’t live in your home. Avoid gathering with people not in your household. Wear a cloth face covering when physical distance is hard to maintain.

• Call your health care provider if you have any questions about your health.

Please know that the health and safety of all community members remains our highest priority."

