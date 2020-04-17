Two COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Winona County

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported the deaths of two

persons in Winona County who tested positively post mortem for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the total number of positive cases in Winona County to 56, including eight deaths.

Individuals with COVID-19 may show no signs of the disease but are still able to pass the virus to others. Winona County stresses how important it is to follow social distancing guidelines, wash hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and follow Governor Walz’s Stay at Home orders .

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to influenza. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose, or mouth.

Testing supplies for COVID-19 are in short supply, and therefore only targeted populations currently receive testing. These targeted populations are healthcare workers, family members of healthcare workers, people that require hospitalization, and people that live or work in congregate settings such as nursing homes.

Winona County Health & Human Services stresses the importance of doing your part by complying with the Governor’s Executive Orders:

 Stay home and away from others if you are sick

 Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or tissue

 Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water

 Avoid touching your face.

More information about coronavirus is available at www.health.state.mn.us. The MDH public

hotline at 1-800-657-3903 is open from 7 AM to 7 PM