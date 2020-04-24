Two New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported in Winona County

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 2 new cases of

COVID-19 in Winona County. This brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County to 64, which includes 13 individuals who have now died from COVID-19.

The Tri-State area has begun at a collaborative work-group to begin to share collaborative ideas and potential resources. This Tri-State collaborative work-group consists of the Wisconsin Counties of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe, Vernon, Crawford, and La Crosse. The

counties in Minnesota include Winona and Houston and Allamakee County in Iowa.

It's important to understand that some individuals with COVID-19 can be asymptomatic, meaning they show no signs of the disease, but they are still able to pass the virus to others. The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected

person coughs or sneezes, similar to influenza. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose, or mouth.

Winona County Health & Human Services stresses the importance of doing your part by complying with Governor Walz’s Stay at Home and his other Executive Orders, follow socialdistancing guidelines, and:

 Stay home and away from others if you are sick

 Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or tissue

 Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water

 Avoid touching your face.

More information about coronavirus is available at www.health.state.mn.us. The MDH public

hotline at 1-800-657-3903 is open from 7 AM to 7 PM.