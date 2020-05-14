Two New Positive COVID-19 Cases and No New Deaths in Winona County

WINONA, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported two new persons in Winona County has tested positive with the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County is 74, which includes 15 individuals who have died from the virus.

As the Governor gradually modifies the Stay at Home Orders, Winona County Health & Human Services stresses the importance of doing your part by helping to slow the spread:

• Stay home and away from others if you are sick

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or tissue

• Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water

• Avoid touching your face

• Wear cloth face masks or coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures

are challenging to maintain, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, garden centers, and

greenhouses

• Stay at least 6 feet from other people in public

Patient awaiting testing or results reminder:

Patients with undiagnosed fever and/or acute respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) who

are awaiting testing or results should:

 Self-isolate for 10 days after illness onset and 72 hours after resolution of fever without taking

fever-reducing medications, and improvement of respiratory symptoms, whichever is longer.

 Isolate themselves from household and intimate contacts as much as possible.

 Household and intimate contacts of these individuals should limit their activities in public for 14

days after incorporating precautions in the home, and monitor for symptoms.

More information about coronavirus is available at www.health.state.mn.us. The MDH public hotline at

1-800-657-3903 is open from 7 AM to 7 PM.